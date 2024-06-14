Redemption Plus Welcomes Six Sales Team Members

The Redemption Plus team has grown by six as the company welcomes aboard Andrew Vetock, Cristopher Millar, Jennifer Cox, Morgan Stephens and Karen Gardiner.

Vetock, a new account executive, is an industry veteran with 26 years of redemption prize experience. He will be partnering with national accounts and new business opportunities.

Millar is another industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in redemption prizes. He is also an account executive, who will be “partnering with national accounts to deliver best-in-class results.”

Cox, another account executive, is based on the East Coast and will be working with new Redemption Plus customers to guide them through design and merchandising setups. She joins Redemption Plus with decades of toy experience, selling to redemption and retail businesses nationwide.

Stephens, a territory manager, will partner with customers in Texas and comes aboard with years of sales experience and is already visiting locations.

Gardiner, an office administrator, joins Redemption Plus with 20 years of experience in office administration duties and is tasked with keeping the crew organized and moving forward quickly.

