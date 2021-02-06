Redemption Plus Sees Uptick in Customers

It’s always nice to pass along good news when we get a tidbit in our inboxes and we got some last week from Michael Tipton, chief operations growth officer at Redemption Plus, who said business is on the mend.

Following a rough go of it through Covid like everyone else, Tipton said, “We are seeing customers coming back and just hired our second merchandiser back on to meet the demand, so I’m starting to feel a bit of relief that we made it through the roughest parts.”

He added: “The partnership with RINCO has proven to be a good move, so now I’m focusing on getting our service packages up and running again with a slimmed-down team.” Give Tipton a call at 913-563-4343 or visit www.redemptionplus.com to learn more.