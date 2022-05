An 85-year-old bowling alley in Iron Mountain, Michigan, is undergoing renovations for the first time in nearly three decades, according to WLUC.

The historic bowling alley will get new masking units for its lanes at a cost of about $10,000. The classic mid-1980s digital scoring system will remain, but now scores will be projected on a plasma screen TV overhead.

The business will also replace its old cash registers with a new point of sale system. Learn more at www.rec-lanes.com.