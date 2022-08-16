Reboot Social Arcade Bar Hits Wisconsin’s Eau Claire

An arcade bar called Reboot Social is coming to downtown Eau Claire during Labor Day Weekend, officially opening Sept. 2, according to WQOW.

Co-owner Charlee Markquart said he and his partners’ dream concept has evolved since its inception. “We’ve been planning, at some point, to open an arcade bar for a long time,” he said. “I mean, going on probably 10 years. It’s a bigger concept than what we started with, but we feel good about it.”

The business will feature a roughly 25-game arcade, plus a dozen or so pinball machines, four duckpin bowling lanes, a bar and a banquet hall upstairs. Some of the pinballs include Rick and Morty, Godzilla and South Park, according to their Facebook page.

“We’ve got games starting in 1979, all the way through 2021,” Markquart added. “Most of the games are vintage games – 1980s, 1990s.” Visit www.therebootsocial.com for more details.