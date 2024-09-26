Raw Thrills, Play Mechanix Go Boom! With Angry Birds

In conjunction with Rovio Entertainment, Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix have announced the new Angry Birds Boom!, “a beak-busting, snout-smashing video redemption game” based on the hit IP. Click here to see the game’s official trailer video.

The 2-player game, licensed by IMG, follows the characters Red and Chuck into their gravity-defying Angry Birds universe.

Like the classic mobile game, the “physics-based worlds are overflowing with teetering structures, conniving Bad Piggies and their evil, diabolical leaders, King Pig and Foreman Pig.”

Players get points by “unleashing maximum mayhem and collecting hidden treasures before the timer runs out, with the higher score crowned champion of pig-popping pandemonium and winning the majority of the tickets.”

The Angry Birds Boom! cabinet features custom Red- and Chuck-themed force-feedback launchers, a 65” display with an interactive RGB LED border and the red and yellow artwork featuring the Angry Birds characters.

The game made its debut at IAAPA Expo Europe this week and will be making its U.S. debut at IAAPA Expo in Orlando. It is due to ship in late October and is available to order worldwide.

Click here to see a sales brochure, or email [email protected] for more details.