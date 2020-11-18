Rapid City Arcade Bar Press Start Now Open

Twin brothers Mark and Michael Linn didn’t want to open their renovated Press Start arcade bar in Rapid City, S.D., in the middle of a worsening pandemic, but told the Rapid City Journal they didn’t really have any other options.

“Mark and I are not super wealthy, so we kind of had an opportunity to do this and we’re going to make the best go of it,” Michael said. “We just don’t want it to die before we do it, so we’re going to open quietly.”

Press Start, originally opened in 2016, expanded into a former adjacent restaurant space. The arcade’s upper level will have Killer Queen and World’s Biggest Pac-Man, while the lower level’s “Retro Dungeon” has classics like Galaga and Ms. Pac-Man. Learn more at www.facebook.com/pressstartrapidcity.