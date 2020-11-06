Randy White Explains “Swiss Cheese” Covid Model

In a recent blog, LBE expert Randy White said the “Swiss Cheese Model” will be key for location-based entertainment venues in reopening. It’s all about multiple layers of Covid-19 protection, as none of them are enough on their own – from social distancing and wearing masks to washing hands and contactless payment systems.

“One measure, such as social distancing, will reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus, but it certainly doesn’t eliminate it,” White wrote. “One slice of cheese, one measure on its own is imperfect, but using multiple layers together provides greater protection against catching Covid-19.”

Additional “Swiss cheese” measures that have been used: hand sanitizer dispensers available; air filtration systems; plexiglass dividers; and reconfigured seating. Learn more at www.whitehutchinson.com.