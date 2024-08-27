IAAPA Taps Quillen as Digital Strategy Veep

Newly joining the IAAPA team is Jessi Quillen, who will serve as VP of Digital Strategy for the association. With a background in global digital marketing and technology spanning over 15 years, Quillen brings a wealth of experience from the retail and tourism sectors, specializing in CRM, web and loyalty experience. She said she’s looking forward to leveraging her expertise in digital strategy to drive IAAPA’s initiatives and create innovative solutions that align with the needs of members.

Quillen’s passion for digital marketing and technology was ignited early in her career while working for a pioneering online retailer in the early 2000s. This experience set her apart from traditional marketers and cemented her interest in the intersection of technology and business.

“I was fortunate to start my career in a company that fully embraced technology, which allowed me to develop a deep understanding and love for digital strategy,” she said, adding, “I am extremely excited for the opportunity to work for IAAPA and create something amazing! I believe in this industry, the company’s leadership, and I’m eager to learn and do more in this space.”

Outside of work, Jessi is a devoted mom to three young boys. She and her family are eager to explore the beautiful beaches and vibrant parks of Orlando. In her free time, she enjoys jogging, cake making, and party planning. A firm believer in kindness and positive intent, one of her favorite quotes comes from Scott O’Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainments and author of Be Where Your Feet Are: “API: Assume Positive Intent.”