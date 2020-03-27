QubicaAMF, World Bowling Form New Partnership

Earlier this month, QubicaAMF and World Bowling announced a partnership between the two that makes QubicaAMF the exclusive bowling equipment, lane maintenance and technology innovation partner for World Bowling and all World Bowling Championships. As part of the agreement, World Bowling will host all World Championships within QubicaAMF-equipped centers and use their equipment for all World Level events.

“This is momentous for World Bowling,” said its CEO Andrew Oram. “To engage with QubicaAMF, the leader and innovator in the bowling industry, who share a similar philosophy and passion for the sport, will help to bring a greater alignment and awareness of the needs of bowling proprietors from around the world to increase the levels of participation globally.”

Added Emanuele Govoni, CEO of QubicaAMF: “We are honored and thrilled at the opportunity of being the exclusive bowling equipment, maintenance and innovation provider for World Bowling. We are particularly excited to introduce new technologies to World Bowling events that support their strategic initiatives, expand the reach of their events and continue to grow the sport globally.”

