QubicaAMF Introduces EDGE Free-Fall Pinspotter

QubicaAMF recently announced their new EDGE Free-Fall, the next-generation free-fall pinspotter and successor to the Xli EDGE.

“QubicaAMF pinspotting machines have long been the industry’s preferred choice because of their performance, economics and longevity,” said Jim Krogsund, the company’s performance equipment product manager. “EDGE Free-Fall takes this legacy to a whole new level through unique design and technological innovations. The result is a pinspotter delivering an unmatched free-fall bowling experience, unrivaled operational efficiency and peace of mind.”

The company said that experienced technicians and those new to bowling can easily learn to operate and service EDGE Free-Fall. The product features include: Tech Wizard, which gives real-time operational alerts and guidance; cloud-based monitoring; and transparent guarding, which provides visibility to what is happening inside the machine.

“With the staffing and operational challenges and competitive landscape many centers face today, options for pinspotting equipment that are easier and less costly to operate are desperately needed,” said Neil Pennington, director of performance equipment. “We were inspired to create EDGE Free-Fall to give centers looking to deliver a free-fall bowling experience a better option.” Learn more at www.qubicaamf.com.