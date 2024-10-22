Quarter Billion Played

Somewhere in this world during VNEA’s 2024-25 league season, their 250,000,000th game was played! This Valley League operator group couldn’t pinpoint exactly where that happened, and it’s not hard to understand why: the umbrella organization has over 10,000 local leagues under its belt with nearly 100,000 players around the world.

VNEA’s executive director Gregg Elliot called this landmark occasion “just another realized dream of the handful of operators that formed our association back in 1980.”

By the way, their 45th Anniversary World Pool Championships will run from May 22-31 again at the Las Vegas Westgate hotel. It will play off in 60 different pool events on six skill levels. They’re expecting nearly 5,000 competitors to show up to do battle over the green felt.