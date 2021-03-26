Puttshack Mini-Shack Coming to Nashville

The mini-golf, bar and restaurant Puttshack will have its fourth U.S. location in 2023 when it opens up a premiere location in the Gulch, an upscale neighborhood in Nashville. They just signed a lease this week to open in the former Gibson Guitars factory.

According to the Nashville Tennessean, the 28,000-sq.-ft. location will feature four themed mini-golf courses with digital scorekeeping technology, plus a cocktail bar and globally inspired dining menu.

Puttshack has other locations in Atlanta, Chicago and Miami. It will join the chorus of businesses in Nashville that combine recreation, food and bars under the same roof – from Game Terminal to Bad Axe Throwing, which just opened in January. Learn more at www.puttshack.com.