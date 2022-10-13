Puttshack Gets $150M Boost from BlackRock

Puttshack, the indoor mini-golf entertainment concept founded by the creators of Topgolf, recently received $150 million in growth capital from BlackRock to fund further expansion in the U.S. market for the next several years, according to Forbes.

“It really kind of sets us apart from a lot of the others in the industry,” said CFO Logan Powell. “Having somebody like BlackRock as a partner is a huge amount of credibility to us in addition to the capital. We’re excited to continue not only on the location front, but also continuing to expand the technology offerings.”

Puttshack currently has venues open in Atlanta and Chicago. Openings set for later this year include Boston, Miami and potentially St. Louis. Eight more openings are planned for 2023, including in Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Scottsdale, as well as a second location in Atlanta. Learn more at www.puttshack.com.