A second Putters and Gutters location is currently being built in Marble Falls, Texas. The indoor-outdoor, mini-golf and bowling venue should be open by August and will be bigger than the existing Lampasas location.

According to the Daily Tribune, the new Putters and Gutters will have outdoor mini-golf, an arcade, 20 lanes of bowling and also a 14,150-sq.-ft. outdoor concert venue and a skating rink.

Stay up to date with their progress at www.facebook.com/puttersandgutters.