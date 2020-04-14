PrimeTime Amusements Helping Move Equipment

With the economic impacts of the coronavirus being felt deeply in the industry, PrimeTime Amusements has been doing its part by assisting those who need to move arcade equipment and inventory. They said if you need help moving any equipment related to FECs and arcades, email [email protected].

PrimeTime Amusements’ sister company, Xtreme Action Park, is doing what it can in the community as well. Together with the Miami Marlins, the FEC recently put on a food drive in conjunction with Feeding South Florida. To make a contribution, visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org.