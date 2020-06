In the unlikely event there are still some operating companies out there who haven’t filed for a Payroll Protection Program loan, deadline is June 30 to do so! At this point, the government hasn’t extended this “sunset” as they call the termination, so call your favorite banker today and ask for help getting one of these “free money” supplements. You’ve been paying into the government’s coffers for years and years. Now’s a rare chance to get some of it back!