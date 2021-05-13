Post-Covid Guest Experience Weighed by Attractions

Adam Sandy of amusement ride maker Zamperla recently wrote about the changing guest experience in a post-Covid world, saying that while there’s pent-up demand for attractions, operators still have to work “within the strictures of attendance caps and health screenings.”

“We are seeing more guests that are seeking safe outdoor entertainment options to have fun with their friends and family,” added Brad Malone, manager of marketing and communications at Six Flags in Texas. “The safety protocols we have in place, like reservation requirements and requiring all guests over the age of two and all team members to wear a face mask allow us to provide just that.”

Guest safety is the key and vaccine rollout has helped get customers back into parks, said Chris Nicoli, brand manager at Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire. “A significant number of guests elected to not attend in 2020 due to health and safety concerns,” he said. However, with the vaccine, “It is evident that those very guests who may have had concerns last year are ready this year for a fun entertainment experience.”