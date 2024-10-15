PopStroke Opening San Antonio Location

PopStroke, the mini-golf venue backed by Tiger Woods, is set to open a location Oct. 25 in San Antonio, Texas.

The San Antonio News-Express reported that the $5.2 million facility features 37 mini-golf holes, food service and an extensive craft beverage selection. There will also be an array of outdoor games like cornhole and foosball.

“We are very excited to introduce our unique entertainment experience to San Antonio,” PopStroke founder Greg Bartoli stated in the release. “PopStroke is about bringing friends together to enjoy the great game of golf in a fun, dynamic, and stress-free environment while enjoying elevated food, beverage, ice cream, and a host of other amenities.”

PopStroke currently has 13 locations, including two already in Texas. Learn more at www.popstroke.com.