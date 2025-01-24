Pop-A-Shot Appoints Ryan Cravens to VP Role

Pop-A-Shot, creators of the “original arcade basketball game,” recently announced that industry veteran Ryan Cravens is now the company’s vice president of arcade products. Cravens has more than 30 years of sales, marketing and business development experience in the arcade and gaming industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the Pop-A-Shot family,” said CEO Tony Stucker. “His proven track record and deep understanding of this industry will be instrumental in the return of Pop-A-Shot to the arcade world.”

Added Cravens, who will oversee the development, innovation and strategic growth of the company’s arcade gaming portfolio: “Pop-A-Shot is not just synonymous with arcade basketball – it created the category in 1981. The opportunity to help bring the brand back to the arcade industry is incredible, and I look forward to working with the talented team to create the next generation of engaging arcade experiences.”

Learn more at www.popashot.net.