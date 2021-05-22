Pole Position in Las Vegas Uniquely Markets Omni Arena

Brad Mark, co-owner and COO of Pole Position Raceway in Las Vegas, recently spoke with Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk about how he attracts more guests with the VR company’s flagship Omni Arena.

Mark said he uses several online ticketing sites to market Omni Arena, including Tickets.com, Expedia, and Vegas.com. He reports that after listing the attraction on Vegas.com, revenues increased by 53%.

Mark adds that guests coming to Pole Position for the Omni Arena experience usually stay longer and add go-karting races.

On the other hand, guests who come to race are also playing Omni Arena. Average spend per customer has increased by 11%. Click here to see the full interview.