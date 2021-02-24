PlayStation Introducing “Next Generation of VR”

Sony’s PlayStation brand recently announced the first details on their next-generation VR system coming to the PS5 console, which they say will provide “a much stronger sense of presence and deeper immersion to players compared with traditional games.”

“We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input,” wrote Hideaki Nishino, the company’s senior vice president of platform planning and management. “It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience.”

While it won’t launch in 2021, it’s a point of excitement for at-home players already waiting for new games and experiences. “With upcoming games like After The Fall, Sniper Elite VR and Humanity, there’s much more to come for PS VR whether you’re playing on PS4 or PS5.”