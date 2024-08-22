Player One Brings LAI Games to Andretti

The new Andretti Karting & Games location in Grand Prairie, Texas, has added the entire catalog of LAI’s arcade games thanks to distributor Player One Amusement Group.

“Their commitment to sourcing and distributing top-tier arcade games has made them a trusted partner for entertainment venues across the country,” LAI Games said of Player One. “By bringing LAI games to Andretti’s, the distributor has once again demonstrated their ability to provide the best gaming experiences available.”

Among those games are SMASH DX, the company’s newest piece, as well as Moto Blitz, Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade, Air Strike and Virtual Rabbids.

Visit www.laigames.com to see the full catalog of machines.