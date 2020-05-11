Play a Classic Online

Miss the arcade? Archive.org presents Internet Arcade, a web-based library of coin-op video games from the 1970s to 1990s. You can play versions of Defender, Joust, Congo Bongo, Tron, Marble Madness and so many more… 1,722 games in total.

It sure doesn’t beat the real deal, but it’s a fun way to pass some time. And, if you have classic games in your establishment, it might be a good idea to share Internet Arcade with your customers to get them even more excited for your reopening.

Sega is the most-represented developer on the website with 105 of its games available. The storied company, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, will be featured on RePlay’s June cover. In between working on that issue, I’ll be playing Astro Blaster (1981). What are you playing?