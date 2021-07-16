Pizza Ranch Opens Three New Locations with Embed

Embed has partnered with Pizza Ranch to announce the opening of three new locations in the Midwest – Champlin, Minn., Duluth, Minn., and Brookings, S.D.

According to Embed, they installed their smartTOUCH readers and self-service kiosks, which comes with easy upsell features, package deals and allow players to reload game cards. For their part, Pizza Ranch anticipates double-digital growth of their arcade business in 2021.

“Pizza Ranch is poised to add 10-15 new FunZone locations this year, and 20-25 over the next 24 months,” said chief development officer Mark Souba. “We’re always looking at trends to find the right new games and prize products to include in our game rooms, like virtual reality and golf simulators. Growth is definitely on the horizon, and we’re fighting our way back from the effects the pandemic.” Learn more at www.pizzaranch.com and www.embedcard.com.