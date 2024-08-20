Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Pizza Ranch & FunZone Arcade Celebrates Iowa Reopening

Pizza Ranch & FunZone Arcade Celebrates Iowa Reopening

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Betson Enterprises recently led the installation of a 60-piece game room at the Pizza Ranch & FunZone Arcade in North Liberty, Iowa. The 5,000-sq.-ft. arcade was just reopened on Aug. 19.

Betson regional sales director Ron Hunt prepared the design and layout for the game room, which includes Fast & Furious Arcade and Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR from Raw Thrills, Spider-Man Coin Pusher from Andamiro, Connect 4 Hoops from Bay Tek Entertainment, Dinosaur Era from Coastal Amusements, ICE Ball FX from ICE and Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride from LAI Games.

“Partnering with Ron and the Betson team was an outstanding experience,” said Cody Shank, president and COO at Lion Development & Gravy Train Restaurant Management Company. “For such a large game room installation, it was crucial to have a partner capable of handling every aspect.”

Hunt added: “We’re excited to partner with Pizza Ranch to develop the largest FunZone yet. Cody and his team are doing an incredible job in creating experiences that families will love.”

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.