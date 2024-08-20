Pizza Ranch & FunZone Arcade Celebrates Iowa Reopening

Betson Enterprises recently led the installation of a 60-piece game room at the Pizza Ranch & FunZone Arcade in North Liberty, Iowa. The 5,000-sq.-ft. arcade was just reopened on Aug. 19.

Betson regional sales director Ron Hunt prepared the design and layout for the game room, which includes Fast & Furious Arcade and Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR from Raw Thrills, Spider-Man Coin Pusher from Andamiro, Connect 4 Hoops from Bay Tek Entertainment, Dinosaur Era from Coastal Amusements, ICE Ball FX from ICE and Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride from LAI Games.

“Partnering with Ron and the Betson team was an outstanding experience,” said Cody Shank, president and COO at Lion Development & Gravy Train Restaurant Management Company. “For such a large game room installation, it was crucial to have a partner capable of handling every aspect.”

Hunt added: “We’re excited to partner with Pizza Ranch to develop the largest FunZone yet. Cody and his team are doing an incredible job in creating experiences that families will love.”