Pixar Putt Pop Up Heading to Long Beach

A pop up mini-golf experience, Pixar Putt, will be at the 2nd & PCH shopping district in Long Beach, Calif., from Sept. 21 through Jan. 15, 2025, reports KTLA.

The 18-hole course will feature characters and stories from Pixar movies like Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E and Inside Out.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of Pixar Putt to Southern California for the first time,” said Junto Entertainment CEO Sydney Steele said in a statement. “Fresh off this year’s D23 Expo and our sold-out summer engagement in Washington, D.C., we are certain that patrons of all ages will be wowed by the vibrant mini-golf course experience.”

Buy tickets and learn more at www.pixarputt.com.