Pirate-Themed Outdoor Escape Game in Texas

Dubbed “the world’s largest outdoor escape game,” Pirates Treasure Hunt brought the fun to San Antonio for a special one-day event held Oct. 2. The game was organized by City Scavenger.

According to the San Antonio Current, it was a family-friendly event designed for teams of 2-6 people, who met virtual pirates, solved challenges and collected clues to ultimately find the location of the “hidden booty.”

At the end of the game, the highest scoring team took home a real prize – $300. Learn more about the event at www.thecityscavenger.com.