Pipeline Games Showing New Machines at Booth #406

Pipeline Games will debut many brand-new games at booth #406 this week in Orlando, including the follow up to their Cut 2 Win cabinet.

Cut 2 Win Deluxe will be on display with its updated LED lighting and automatic string position setting. The new cabinet can accept coin, bill and card. For operators, the game also comes with CloudMeter, which allows for free wifi reporting.

Perfect 10, a merchandiser with five individual prize spirals for up to five different value prizes, will also be on display, along with the new Cube World and other Pipeline machines.

