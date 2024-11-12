Pipeline Games Launching “Perfect Machine” at IAAPA

Pipeline Games’ Gary Balaban has teased that the company will release “the perfect machine for small spaces” at this year’s Orlando trade show. The Pipeline team, and new games, will be in booth #647. Click here to watch the promotional video on the machine. (And click here to see another video that’s a little less mysterious.)

The new game, called Alpaca Prize, has something to do with “Gary’s Special Journey” and a friendly-looking alpaca. Stay tuned for more!

Other than that game, there are reportedly 15 total new machines that’ll be packing the Pipeline Games booth. Another tease is that the booth will be “teeming with excitement and ‘wild animals,’” which is sure to be worth a look from operators, especially those looking for space-saving cabinets.

In the meantime, visit www.pipelinegames.com.