Pinstack Opens in Austin

The bowling entertainment center Pinstack has opened a location in North Austin, Texas. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility adds to Pinstack’s other Texas locations in Plano, Las Colinas and Allen, according to CultureMap Austin.

With its Feb. 19 grand opening, Pinstack gave people a place to not only bowl, but play in a laser tag arena, enjoy a massive game room with arcade classics to virtual reality experiences, and climb on a six-lane, LED-lit rock wall.

“We look forward to bringing our growing concept to the North Austin community, offering a variety of experiences from bumper cars to bowling,” said Mark Moore, CEO of parent company Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. “We know the Pinstack experience will fit right in with all of the great food, beverage and entertainment options this city has to offer.”

Learn more about the location at www.pinstackbowl.com/locations/austin-texas.