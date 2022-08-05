Pins & Friends Duckpin Bowling Coming in September

A new duckpin bowling center, Pins & Friends in Bristol, Tennessee, has plans to open in September, according to WCYB. Co-owner Chip Zimmerman said he and his partner will open the business in the city’s downtown at 700 State St., across from the Cameo Theatre.

The new facility will have eight bowling lanes, a restaurant, full-size bar and space for parties. They also hope to include a rooftop bar.

“We feel like the downtown Bristol area needs an activity,” Zimmerman said. “The city does a really good job to make sure there’s activities, festivals and music and the farmers market… so we think it’s complementary to that and we feel like it will add to the attraction of downtown.”

Learn more at www.pinsandfriends.com.