Pinballz Delivers!

You’ve recently heard about a lot of arcades and arcade bars getting creative to stay in business during these trying times – add the small Texas chain Pinballz to the list. They’re renting out (and even selling) video games and pinball machines.

According to CBS Austin, there are more than 600 games available to rent, and according to the Pinballz website, about 95 percent of those are for sale if you want to keep a game permanently! Owner Darren Spohn said the games are cleaned, delivery people wear masks and gloves, and social distancing protocols are kept in place.

Learn more at www.pinballzarcade.com.