Pinballz Continues Drive-In Moviez Series with Get Out

The Texas arcade chain Pinballz is hosting their second Pinballz Moviez drive-in event tomorrow, Sept. 26, at their Buda location, dubbed The Kingdom. The event, featuring the award-winning horror film Get Out, begins at 6 p.m. with showtime at 7:30 p.m.

Standard tickets cost $30, and premium tickets (which include early-bird parking) are $45. “Enjoy masked and socially-distant car-side food and beverage service from the Pinballz staff,” the business said. Food and beverage orders can also be called in ahead of time to have it ready upon arrival. Learn more at www.pinballzarcade.com/event/getout.