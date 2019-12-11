Pinball Profile Showcases Seattle

The Seattle Times recently took a look at the Northwest city’s “exciting pinball present and sketchy past,” detailing the resurgence the game has had there – and mirroring what’s been happening around the country and world.

It first features Brian Headley, a longtime pinball collector and mechanic, who has seen an explosion in Seattle pinball over the past 10 years.

“Back in the day, you could get a ‘broken’ machine for $50,” he said. “Sometimes, it’d only take 10 minutes and $15 worth of parts to get it going again. But then who’d want it?” Now, of course, those machines are selling for thousands of dollars, and arcade bars are popping up all over. For a glimpse into Seattle pinball, take a look at the full profile here.