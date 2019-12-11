Party Center Software Webinar Tomorrow

This month’s Party Center Software webinar will be live tomorrow, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Themed “Collecting Customer Data: The Shift to Personalization in Marketing,” will be led by Adam Russell, director of sales at Hownd. Even if you can’t make it live, you can click here to sign up to get a copy of the video afterward.

Russell will be sharing info on how top FECs are collecting thousands of new emails a week; ideas on personalizing your messages without the backing of big data; ways to monetize your email channel by measuring dollars and cents instead of clicks and opens; and how to book more parties. More information is available at www.partycentersoftware.com.