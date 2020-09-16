Trending
Pinball Pete’s in Ann Arbor Reopened Last Weekend

By on INSTANT REPLAY

The popular arcade Pinball Pete’s in Ann Arbor, Mich., is back open as of Sept. 11 with added precautions to keep customers safe. So far, according to WDIV, the arcade is only open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m.-midnight.

In addition to a mask requirement, the arcade notes that hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the store and that employees will sanitize the machines as they are used.

Learn more about the business at www.pinballpetes.net or follow them on Facebook for updated information.

