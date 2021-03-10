Pinball Hall of Fame Gets New Venue Funding

A recent headline in the Washington Post said: “Could GoFundMe campaigns save our cultural collections? Las Vegas’s Pinball Hall of Fame is banking on it.”

Despite reporting a nearly $500,000 loss in the last year, they’ve exceeded the $200,000 fundraising goal (thanks to thousands of individuals and one large anonymous donation) and already have committed to moving into their new location by May.

According to KTNV, an anonymous donor made a $79,000 donation. “My mind is blown,” said museum owner Tim Arnold. More than 2,500 people also donated to the fundraiser, which stands at $154,942 on GoFundMe. Learn more at www.pinballmuseum.org.