Pinball Hall of Fame Fundraising for New Home

As KTNV so eloquently put it – it’s going to take more than the quarters from customers to save the Pinball Hall of Fame. According to the news organization, the pandemic has put the Pinball Hall of Fame’s planned move in Las Vegas into jeopardy.

The museum has been planning a move to a space south of the Las Vegas Strip that’s more than triple the size of its current facility. But revenue has been slashed in half due to the pandemic and museum staff – after years of giving to local charities – finds itself in need of help.

So far, about $60,000 has been raised of a $200,000 goal on GoFundMe. Click here to donate to the fundraiser, or visit www.pinballmuseum.org for more information.