Pinball Expo This Week

Pinball Expo, celebrating 38 years from Oct. 19-22, will be held in Schaumburg, Ill., with hundreds of games set to free play and even the chance to win a brand-new James Bond 007 machine from Stern.

Raffle tickets will be available to purchase at the show and a drawing will be held on the final night (Oct. 22) at 8 p.m.

Be sure to also check out the event’s tournaments. (Click here for the full tournament schedule and click here for more info on the retro video game tournaments.)

Visit www.pinballexpo.com for more information.