Pinball Expo Shaping Up to be Another Winner

Longtime organizer Rob Berk recently filled RePlay in on plans for the upcoming 2022 Pinball Expo, which will be held at the same venue as last year, the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Illinois.

This year’s event will be held Oct. 19-22 and already has a lot of fan-favorite events and experiences lined up, including speakers, Hall of Fame, tournaments, exhibits and the Stern factory tour. Said Berk, “There is all of this and so much more with new things developing daily.”

Berk reported a growing international involvement in the event and that among the highlights this year will be a chance to see and play a rare, recently completed Magic Girl pingame. He also said the host hotel was 85% sold out, advising anyone wanting to go “make reservations sooner rather than later.” For the latest information, visit www.pinballexpo.com.