Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Pinball Expo 2021 Held Oct. 27-30 in Chicago

Pinball Expo 2021 Held Oct. 27-30 in Chicago

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

It’s only 114 days until Pinball Expo kicks off, but who’s counting? Held at the Renaissance Convention Center Hotel in Schaumburg, Ill., the event will go on from Oct. 27-30. Registration is available now.

An advanced registration package can be scored for $175 through Sept. 24. Otherwise, it’s $210 at the event. These packages come with not only event hall admission, but a Stern factory tour, access to all seminars and all sorts of goodies – including a raffle ticket for a chance to win a brand-new Stern pinball machine.

A three-day pass is $90 and includes admission to the event hall. Single tickets are available for Thursday and Friday at $30 and Saturday for $35. Learn more at www.pinballexpo.com.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.