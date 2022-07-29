Pinball Brothers Announce Queen Pinballs

Queen is one of the most iconic bands in rock history and now, Pinball Brothers and the band have announced they’re launching a pinball machine, Queen – Live in Concert. The new pin, the second to come from Pinball Brothers, will be available in two editions, Rhapsody (with unique add-ons and limited to 1,000 units) and Champions. Production begins in September and the plans are to deliver the first Rhapsody Edition (pictured) game that month. (Champions Edition games should be available in the first quarter of 2023.)

The factory said it worked with the band to ensure their approval and in keeping with its “in Concert” name, the game features songs recorded live and call-outs by the band, recorded exclusively for the pingame. (The songs featured are: A Kind Of Magic, Another One Bites The Dust, Bohemian Rhapsody, Hammer To Fall, I Want To Break Free, Killer Queen, One Vision, Play The Game, Radio Ga Ga, Seven Seas Of Rhye, Somebody To Love, We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions and Who Wants To Live Forever.)

Brian May’s legendary Red Special guitar in the shape of an upper playfield where players can lock balls to start the Red Special multi-ball. They can also “visit” the epic Wembley Stadium to lock balls to start yet another of the game’s many multi-balls. Players should also keep an eye on the radio, the factory says, advising that it can help them time their flips and also say, “Collect autographs, instruments, band mem­bers, tour passes and posters on your way to eventually reaching the final wizard mode ‘I Want it All.’” Queen – Live in Concert has an RGB light show and a high-fidelity sound system which includes an 8” bass speaker.

Pinball Brothers, headquartered in Sweden, started in 2017 to support the then-struggling Heighway Games pinball company that subsequently closed. Pinball Brothers said that because of the structure of their financial support, they took ownership of the assets and set out to remake that factory’s Alien pinball. Spending about two years redesigning and improving the game, they selected Pedretti Gaming in Italy as the manufacturing house. The Queen pinball, also to be built at Pedretti, was planned during the Heighway days and has gone through several revisions as Pinball Brothers took over. The lead designer on the game is Alexander Spohr, but among those who have been involved is the late Barry Oursler who worked on initial game designs along with Dave Sanders.