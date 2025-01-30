Pigeon Forge to See Crayola Experience in ’25

BrightColors LLC and Kingsmen Xperience have announced that a 30,000-sq.-ft. indoor family entertainment center called Crayola Experience, is due to open sometime in 2025 in the tourist town of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

For 25 years, the Crayola Experience has been known for its “interactive creative play” venues. The Tennessee location will be the brand’s sixth attraction. Existing ones are in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Texas.

More than 20 hands-on attractions are expected, as well as a retail store featuring the world’s largest selection of Crayola products.

The managing director of Brightcolors, Robin Turner, said the company is “very excited to be developing the first of the next-generation Crayola Experiences.”