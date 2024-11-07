Phenomena Introducing Updates for Trade Show

The VR makers over at Phenomena are bringing to IAAPA a growing library of new IPs (like The Smurfs), their latest free-roam arena and much more. They’ll be in booth #886.

The company is introducing Arena Lite, which they call the “most affordable, high-quality free-roam VR arena on the market.” They’ll also feature a new Automation Mode, which is designed to “streamline location-based VR operations like never before.” The platform sequences games to ensure smooth operations.

Click here to book a meeting at the show. Visit www.thephenomenavr.com for more information.