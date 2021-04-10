Pennington Station VR Gives New Experiences

Online booking for the virtual reality experience destination Pennington Station in Joplin, Mo., is coming soon, but the business is already taking walk-in customers. The location features separate areas for various VR games and seating for guests to watch the action happen, according to KSN.

“If they are looking for something that is family friendly and laid back, but they won’t forget for a long time, they don’t need to go to Branson to find that special experience,” said Ben McNelly, who owns Pennington Station with his wife Whitney. “Come here and they can be transported anywhere.”

Currently, the stations include a flight simulator, mixed reality, console gaming and other experiences. Learn more at www.penningtonstation.com or call 417-719-1152.