PCS Has Free TrainerTainment Tix for Dec. 2 Virtual Clinic

TrainerTainment will host a Virtual Clinic on Dec. 2 and Party Center Software has a few slots to give away. To get the free admission, visit their blog and fill out the raffle form (click here to get there). The raffle will be open through Nov. 30.

The clinic, which you can learn more about here on the TrainerTainment website, will focus on guest service. Participants will leave with real ideas to implement into their facilities.

The cost of registration is $40 if you’d like to sign up and skip the raffle. Visit www.partycentersoftware.com or www.trainertainment.net for more information.