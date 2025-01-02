PayRange BluTap Tech Wins “Best Vending Solution”

The patented BluTap self-pour technology system from PayRange recently won Best Vending Solution at the Automation & Self-Service Awards in Tampa, Fla.

“By seamlessly integrating connectivity, age verification and cashless payments, BluTap transforms traditional beverage pour bars into a streamlined and compliant self-service bar experience, all through the convenience of the user’s smartphone,” the company said.

“We’re honored to have been awarded the Best Vending Solution … it further validates the market response we’ve seen,” said Stephanie Cordisco, executive vice president of PayRange. “Our first installations have been with national franchised hotel brands, and we’ve had consistent inquiries from franchisees who have heard of the system and are interested in adding it to their properties.”

Learn more at www.payrange.com.