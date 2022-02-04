Party Center Software Webinar Talks VR

Party Center Software’s upcoming webinar will focus on virtual reality attractions. Click here to register for the Feb. 17 event.

In the webinar, you’ll learn about how to choose the right VR for your facility from panelists of Creative Works – the company’s VP of marketing Danny Gruening and their VP of business development Russ Van Natta.

They will detail different types of VR along with pros and cons, differences in cost and what to consider, and best practices for operation. Learn more at www.partycentersoftware.com.