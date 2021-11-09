Party Center Software Hosts Webinar Ahead of IAAPA

Longtime IAAPA exhibitors Beth Standlee of TrainerTainment and Josh Adkins from Redemption Plus will discuss what attendees can expect to get out of the show during a webinar from Party Center Software, which will stream live tomorrow, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

They will give tips on how to plan your week and maximize your time, highlight must-see educational events and sessions for new facility owners and current owners or operators, and much more.

If you’re unable to make the webinar live, it’ll be available afterwards as well. Click here to sign up (it’s free!) and visit www.partycentersoftware.com for more information.