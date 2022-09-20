Party Center Software Has Free IAAPA Tix

Party Center Software is giving away a few free tickets to IAAPA Expo, to be held Nov. 15-18 in Orlando. (Click here to see more about the trade show.)

Here’s all you need to do to score a free ticket. Click here or navigate to the Party Center Software blog called “Win a FREE Ticket to IAAPA Expo 2022.”

Read the post and click on the link to the sponsorship raffle, fill out the form and that’s it – you’re entered into the random-selection raffle. Winners will be contacted by Oct. 5, so be sure to submit before then. Learn more at www.partycentersoftware.com.